Shropshire hospitals' critical care teams expanded

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's (SaTH) 'Critical Care Outreach Team' looks after any patients who are clinically deteriorating or acutely unwell.

It covers all specialties within the trust – including medical, surgery, maternity and the Emergency Departments at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Becky Hammond, lead of the critical care outreach team, said: “Our main role is to stabilise a seriously ill patient and prevent any further clinical deterioration. We arrange for safe and timely transfer to the critical care unit (CCU) if required – we also support with ward level care, optimising the treatment and care the patient receives.”

Becky Hammond with sister Natalie Hall at the Critical Care Unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

She said the team, based next to the critical care units at both hospitals, had become depleted after the Covid pandemic, but has grown from three to 11 members since she joined the trust more than two years ago.

“We now cover 24/7 on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site and seven days a week at Princess Royal Hospital (7.30am to 8pm) – we are hoping that the PRH site will be 24/7 by the end of this year,” said Becky.

“It was my job to rebuild and relaunch the service, building those relationships with our critical care colleagues and all other clinical specialities across the trust. Anybody can contact us regarding a seriously ill or deteriorating patient – they may have triggered an early warning score or there are concerns that the patient isn’t getting better or improving. They ask for our support and clinical input.”

Some members of the team: Lottie Cuerden, Becky Hammond, Sally Pugh, Sarah Kennerley, Sandra McFarlane and Aideen Tatton

All the team are experienced critical care nurse practitioners with a background in critical care nursing and have completed postgraduate training and qualifications enabling them to offer an enhanced clinical assessment of seriously ill or deteriorating patients.

Becky said: “We bring a lot of experience, knowledge and clinical skillset to the job. We are a bridge between the care provided at ward level and the care provided within our critical care units, alongside building strong working relationships with the rest of our colleagues across the trust.

“Our team offers lots of support to nurses and doctors on the wards and we have been warmly welcomed by all. It is now widely recognised how our team can be used to support and improve the care we give to our patients.”

Becky, a finalist in the Leader of the Year category in the trust's celebratory awards, said: “My role is a hybrid of both clinical and managerial time, I am hands-on with patients which I think is really important when you are leading a team like this. I understand the challenges and what the rest of team are facing on a daily basis.

“I love the fact our role is unpredictable and we learn something new every day. I get to work with so many different members of staff in the hospital and diverse patient groups. The direct patient contact is the most rewarding part of my role.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and the critical care outreach service is something I am really passionate about. I can see first-hand the positive impact we can have on patient care and improving a patient’s journey. We are supporting both the patient and their families and offering all members of staff that level of support too.”