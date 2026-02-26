Shropshire fire crew frees two children locked in building after door slams shut
Firefighters had to be called to free two children locked in a property near Shrewsbury after they were accidentally locked in.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call around 2.15pm yesterday (February 25) reporting the incident in Oak Drive in Minsterley.
The fire service said it sent a fire engine to the property to free the children.
"This incident involved two children locked in the property after the door accidentally shut," a spokesperson said, adding that crews gained access using "small gear" to free the two youngsters.