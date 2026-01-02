Plan for 30 new houses in village near Shrewsbury being considered by council

Roman Road Land Limited has submitted an application for the development on land at the edge of Westbury, west of Shrewsbury.

The proposal asks permission for 30 new homes on the 1.36-hectare site off the B4386 Shrewsbury Road.

The site is to east of the village, north of Shrewsbury Road, neighbouring existing homes at Ash Meadows.

A computer-generated image of how the development could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The access for the site is proposed to be off Shrewsbury Road.

A planning statement submitted by agents Berrys on behalf of the applicant said the development would include 18 smaller semi-detached family houses and 12 detached dwellings.