Veterans must not be left behind when it comes to social housing, Powys politician says

James raised the case of a constituent who was left without accommodation for around 12 months and passed between agencies before finally being housed.

During an exchange with the First Minister Eluned Morgan MS, James warned that veterans who have served the country should never be left to “fall through the cracks” of a system that lacks clear responsibility and proper support.

The First Minister said the Welsh Government was serious about addressing housing shortages and pointed to a target of 20,000 social homes.

James said warm words and headline targets are no substitute for urgent, practical action, and that the Welsh Government is not on track to meet their own target on the latest published figures.

James Evans MS, Reform UK Senedd Member for Brecon & Radnorshire said: “No veteran who served our country should face homelessness or be passed from agency to agency without proper support. This case should never have been allowed to happen.

“The First Minister called this a terrible situation, and she’s right, but it’s not enough to point to big housing targets while people who have served our nation are left waiting months on end for help. Veterans need a clear pathway to support, not a bureaucratic merry-go-round.

“The Welsh Government has pledged to deliver 20,000 new social homes for rent during this Senedd term, but the latest published progress data shows 13,399 delivered up to March 2025, leaving a gap of 6,601 homes on the figures available. If Ministers are claiming they will hit their target, they need to show exactly how, and when they plan to do it.

“Above all, we need a system that treats veterans with the dignity they’ve earned, including faster access to housing support and proper wraparound help when it’s needed.”