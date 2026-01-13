'Calling all budding writers, reciters and musicians': Entries to Shropshire village's eisteddfod spectacular are now open

Minsterley Eisteddfod has been taking place in the village since 1962, although it had to be suspended during Covid when the eisteddfod had to go virtual.

This year, the eisteddfod is offering 28 classes covering all ages and genres in March.

A spokesperson for the event said the festival weekend will conclude this year with a spectacular concert dedicated to the memory of Bronwen Evans, who dedicated so much of her life to the eisteddfod.

Abigail Pinsenet, Martha Frank, Anne Coales and Olive Coales at a previous Minsterley Eisteddfod

"We are delighted to have Rhos Male Voice Choir returning to us along with soloist Aled Wyn Davies plus we will have a few surprise guests on the night for a magical finale," the spokesperson said. "We provide a warm welcome and a safe, encouraging space to perform while receiving constructive advice from our professional adjudicators to help you further your talents.

"Our event takes place on Saturday, March 21 at Minsterley Parish Hall and starts with the youngest children gradually progressing throughout the day to adult classes, late afternoon and evening.

"Our instrumental classes for any instrument are own choice to enable competitors if they wish to use their current exam pieces. The early classes for primary school children have set titles and after that for secondary school children, college students and adults there is free choice.

"Our written classes for children are free style, but the adult classes are original short story ‘The Song’, original poem ‘Change of Heart’ and the limerick is ‘The cake didn’t look like it should...’ with original hymn words, own choice."

The Eisteddfod takes place at Minsterley Parish Hall on March 21. For full details and entry forms visit: minsterleyeisteddfod.com. The closing date for entries is February 2.

Tickets for the event are available from January 19 by phoning 01743 791908 or by emailing minsterleyeisteddfod@gmail.com.