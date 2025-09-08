Award-winning mixed voice choir to perform Minsterley concert

The programme will include favourites like “Scarborough Fair”, “Adiemus” and songs from the musicals as well as songs from Africa. In addition, Shropshire born Baritone Felix Ashley from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will also be performing.

Tickets are £15 and include refreshments. They can be purchased by ringing Jill on 01743 791908 or through the following email minsterleyeisteddfod@gmail.com.

Of One Accord Choir

Proceeds will support two good causes. Firstly, the Minsterley Eisteddfod - the only Eisteddfod in England, with a long tradition of encouraging the arts in all their forms for all ages. Proceeds will also go to the Young At Heart Community Choir - a non-audition choir with a focus on mental health that is run in conjunction with Home Instead.

Come a long for an enjoyable evening raising funds supporting local good causes!