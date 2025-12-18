Fairy lights cause small fire at property in village near Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a fire in a village near Shrewsbury caused by fairy lights.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.22pm on Thursday (December 18) reporting a fire at a property in Worthen near Shrewsbury.
One fire crew was sent from Minsterley Fire Station to the scene.
According to the fire service, the fire was small and "caused by fairy lights".
The fire had already been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.