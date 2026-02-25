Powys County Council announced recently that the works delivered as part of the Active Travel initiative, were due to begin on Monday, February 23 2026.

In Llandrindod Wells, the works will take place along Wellington Road (A483), between just beyond the Ridgbourne estate, to the lay by on the eastern side of the road.

This phase of the scheme is forms the next stage of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey Active Travel Scheme, being delivered on behalf of the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency. Once completed, there will be no loss of on street parking and no reduction in road width.

Llandrindod Wells Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva told a town council meeting that the works will be right outside his door but he had received no notification work was starting and he only learned of it from the Mid Wales Journal online.

“I live in that area and the work will be going on just outside my path but I have not received any notification that work was starting and I only saw it in the Mid Wales Journal online.

“Once again it seems the authorities are just pressing ahead with a project many believe is a waste of money without consulting residents.”

Members were told the council had not been notified, the schools had not been notified and it appears residents have not been told.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said she had spoken to a few people in the area and they were not aware of it and there had been nothing on social media.

She said when the council complained previously about a lack of consultation, the then Welsh Government minister Lee Waters vowed that residents would be included in consultations.

The project is funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and will include widening and resurfacing pavements to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, alongside upgrades to junctions and road crossings to enhance visibility and safety for all road users.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council and NMWTRA have previously undertaken two rounds of consultation on the overall Llandrindod Wells Active Travel Scheme, during which local residents were invited to review and comment on the proposals. “In October 2025, residents directly affected by the changes, adjacent to the layby, were visited and the detail of the scheme and works were discussed.

“Letters will be sent to residents along Wellington Road shortly before the area of work reaches their house to explain what is happening and when.

“The upcoming works will not affect the overall carriageway width; however, some temporary disruption is expected during the construction period. Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to road users and residents while the improvements are carried out.

“This phase marks another important step toward delivering a safer, more accessible route that encourages active travel and supports healthier, more sustainable local journeys.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva added; “Are Powys County Council so hard pressed for time and officers that they could not travel the 500 metres from the end of phase 2 to the layby and knock on the doors of the 10 homes to explain what is taking place and when.”

Members agreed to write to Powys County Council and the Mid and North Wales Trunk Road agency again about the lack of consultation.