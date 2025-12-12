The collision between a car and a van happened on the A488 at Malehurst Bank, Minsterley, near Shrewsbury.

All three people who were in the vehicles were discharged at the scene by paramedics.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a van on the A488 in Minsterley at 1.33pm.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three occupants of the vehicles, who were all able to be discharged at the scene."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 1.18pm on Friday, December 12, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Minsterley involving two vehicles.

“No persons trapped. One vehicle was made electrically safe by the fire service.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was also in attendance. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.