Shropshire lawyer taking on the Atlas Mountains to raise money for Hope House

Michelle Simmonds, from Weston Rhyn, will be joining a team of trekkers on the charity’s Morocco Trek from May 21 to 28.

“I have done a lot of fundraising for Hope House over the years, including dancing in Strictly Shropshire, a skydive, Oswestry 10k and bucket collections,” she said.

“It’s a cause that I know benefits so many local families, and I have some friends who have needed to use the hospice in the past.”

Shropshire Lawyer Michelle Simmonds will be trekking through the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to raise money for Hope House children's hospice in May.

"When I saw the Morocco Trek pop up, I thought it was absolutely something I wanted to challenge myself to do. I do hike a bit in my spare time, although I’ve never done anything like going up Mount Toubkal.”

The 46-year-old will be heading out with a team of trekkers into the heart of Morocco and the Atlas Mountains, giving a unique experience including reaching the summit of Mt Toubkal at a whopping 4,167m.

“I went on holiday to Morocco last year and it’s a really beautiful place,” said Michelle. “I did go up a bit of a mountain, but got a cable car to the top, however the views were stunning and I can’t wait to see what it’s like when we hit the summit after the weeklong trek.”

Michelle is now in training with two Shropshire gyms to make sure she is in the best condition come May.

“I’d like to say thank you to Crossfit Shropshire in Shrewsbury and Flex Appeal in Oswestry who are giving me free personal training sessions to strengthen my knee after an injury so I’m ready for the challenge,” said Michelle.

Michelle’s employer PCB Solicitors has paid for her registration fee, meaning everything she raises will go directly to helping local children living with life-threatening conditions.

Sarah Reynolds, partner at PCB Solicitors LLP said: “All the staff at PCB Solicitors wish Michelle the best of luck with the Morocco Trek. We know that she is training hard and is fully committed to fundraising for Hope House, a local charity who provide so much support to the local community. She is going to smash it.”

As well as collecting sponsorship, Michelle is also organising a series of extra events to help boost her fundraising as much as possible.

“I have a quiz night planned, a Peaky Blinders night and a possible race night too which will all help raise as much money as possible for Hope House,” said Michelle.

“I’d like to thank PCB for paying for my registration fee, and to the team of colleagues who will be joining me on a training hike in March.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices’ fundraising team leader Andy Everley said: “This is one of our most adventurous challenges and I wish Michelle and all our trekkers all the best of luck. We’re all behind you and will be cheering you on every step of the way.

“We still have very limited places left for some courageous supporters to take on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Not only will participants make lasting memories, but they will also be raising vital funds to help local children with a life-threatening condition to live their best life. Expertly led, catered and planned, it really is one not to miss. Head to our website, download the full brochure and we’ll see you at the airport.”

People can sponsor Michelle or sign up to join the Morocco Trek at hopehouse.org.uk/Michelles-Morocco-Trek.