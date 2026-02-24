New retirement complex with townhouses and 59 flats planned for wharf in north Shropshire town

St Luke’s Dukinfield Ltd has submitted an application for the scheme south of New Wharf Road, near the Shropshire Union Canal.

If approved, it will consist of 59 apartments: 45 one-bed and 14 two-bed. The proposal also includes eight three-bed townhouses, with associated hard and soft landscaping, and amenity spaces.

Ellesmere Wharf is part of the Llangollen Canal, and played a crucial role in the industrial and transportation history of the region.

Stephen Ball of agents Paddock Johnson said: "[St Luke's Dukinfield] places significant emphasis on quality, ensuring projects are taken from concept through to delivery by experienced contractors and guided by a clear commitment to strong design, robust construction standards and positive community outcomes.

“This consistent approach has enabled St Luke’s Dukinfield to build long-standing relationships within the development and housing sectors.”

St Luke's Duckenfield has submitted plans for a new retirement complex at Ellesmere Wharf. Picture: Johnson Paddock

The site is currently defined by vacant land, remnants of former industrial use and a retained Grade II-listed canal warehouse.

The proposals follow an earlier planning application for the redevelopment of Ellesmere Wharf. Mr Ball said the previous submission established a strong design concept that was broadly supported by the local planning authority.

That application was rejected by Shropshire Council, with the primary concern relating to parking provision.

The latest application states that access would be from the existing private lane, with 65 parking spaces provided.

“The revised scheme therefore retains the approved principles while addressing specific matters raised, particularly in relation to car parking, fire safety, and operational requirements,” said Mr Ball.

“We have worked closely with Shropshire Council throughout the design process to achieve an appropriate and sensitive solution for the site.”

Mr Ball added: “The original application drew inspiration from the historic arrangement of warehouses formerly occupying the site, reinstating a strong built frontage to the canal and reinforcing the visual and tangible relationship with the listed warehouse.

“This approach has been retained and refined in the current proposals, supported by a landscape strategy that echoes the soft and hard landscaping patterns historically associated with the wharf.

“The redevelopment of this long-underused brownfield site will remove the opportunity for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour, replacing it with a high-quality development that makes positive use of a prominent canalside location.”

Comments can be made via Shropshire Council’s planning portal, reference 26/00585/FUL. The consultation period ends on March 13.