Jasmin Roberts of Gobowen, near Oswestry, shared the update on her son, Ollie Williams, on social media.

A video showed the 17-month-old leaving the US hospital yesterday (February 23) in his pushchair to cheers from staff who were singing his favourite song, Golden from the hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

In a post to 'Ollie's Army' of social media followers his mum explained that they will hopefully soon return to the UK.

Jasmin Roberts with her son Ollie

Ollie was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at just two weeks old, and surgery was not available in the UK.

As a result Jasmin launched a fundraiser to try and get her son to the US for treatment, and incredibly the appeal raised £1.5m after capturing the hearts of thousands of donors. The heart operation last month was a success.

Speaking ahead of Ollie's discharge Jasmin said: "Some good news: hopefully we are going to be discharged either this weekend or by Monday and Ollie is going to continue the rest of his recovery back at the hotel, back at the Hilton for maybe a week or two, then he'll have another clinic appointment here and then we should be able to go home back to the UK with Ollie being so much healthier."

Addressing her thousands of online followers Jasmin said Ollie was looking "so much better," adding: "He's doing so well himself, he's shuffling around constantly. He's so, so active - which is so hard because I am so sleep deprived!"

She continued: "This journey has been hard, it has been tiring, and hopefully we are coming to the end of it now."

Ollie will have to undergo a second stage of treatment when he is back in the UK.

In another heart-warming development a kind-hearted person provided a pram for Ollie after his broke the day before his discharge.

A panicked Jasmin had posted about the development on social media and was overwhelmed when a follower bought a new pram from Walmart and had it delivered to their hotel - which kindly then paid to have it sent on to the hospital.