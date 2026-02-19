It was revealed yesterday (February 18) that there is a global supply issue from the NHS’s main provider of bone cement.

The shortage could lead to delays in a number of patients getting hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries, experts have warned.

As a result hospitals have been ordered to ensure supplies are directed to trauma and urgent care.

Bone cement is used to anchor artificial joints and fills the space between the new joint and the patient’s bone.

There are a number of different types of medical cement and they can also be used in a number of different operations, including orthopaedic and dental surgery.

It is understood the NHS has supply for the next two weeks and officials have estimated there could be a gap of six to eight weeks’ supply.

It comes after Heraeus Medical, the German-based main supplier of bone cement for the NHS, reported a packaging fault affecting its bone cement products.

The issue has temporarily halted production at its main site and will impact product availability for at least two months.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

Shropshire's own respected orthopaedic hospital has addressed the situation - and what it means for patients.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), based at Gobowen near Oswestry, is known for its work providing hip and knee operations.

Stacey Keegan, chief executive at RJAH, said any patients affected will be contacted - but added that otherwise people should attend appointments as scheduled.

She said: "We are aware of the current national shortage of medical bone cement affecting the NHS. We recognise that this situation may be concerning for patients awaiting joint surgery.

"We are reviewing surgeries booked on a case-by-case basis where bone cement is essential to a procedure. Any patients whose surgery needs to be rescheduled as a result of the shortage will be contacted directly by the hospital. If patients have not been contacted, they should assume their surgery is not impacted and will go ahead as planned.

"Our teams remain focused on delivering safe, high-quality care and minimising disruption for patients. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep patients and the public informed."

Addressing the situation an NHS England spokesman said: “Following a global supply issue, the NHS is issuing immediate guidance to hospitals to ensure trauma and urgent care can safely continue, enable the use of alternative suppliers where possible, and to support prioritisation of orthopaedic waiting lists based on patients’ needs over the coming weeks.

“Any stock already in hospitals is unaffected, and the NHS is working closely with Government and leading professional bodies to ensure safe and effective care can be provided while supply is resolved, and to reduce delays for patients requiring less urgent care as far as possible.”