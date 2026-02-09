Family-focused runner takes on London Marathon for Derwen College

Connor Barker, from Redditch, will run the TSC London Marathon on Sunday, April 26, after winning a place in Derwen College’s charity ballot.

Connor explains: “I’ve always wanted to run the marathon, but hadn’t been able to secure a place. My dad, Brian Hodgkinson, was meant to run the London Marathon in 2015, but sadly passed away just weeks before the race. When I heard Derwen College had a charity place available, I applied. This way, I can run in memory of my dad while supporting my little sister.”

Connor with his sister Amy at Derwen College specialist further education college in Shropshire.

Connor’s sister, Amy, who has Down Syndrome and is autistic, is a Performing Arts student at Derwen College. The college provides the learning, care, and work skills Amy needs to thrive.

Connor says: “My sister Amy attends Derwen College, which has allowed her to grow into an independent young woman. Thanks to the amazing staff and facilities, she is able to explore her passions, build relationships, and enjoy exciting experiences. Seeing her excel so quickly makes me incredibly proud. I’m so grateful to Derwen College for supporting her every step of the way and helping adults like Amy achieve their dreams.”

Connor's Dad Brian Hodgkinson had planned to run the London Marathon in 2015,

All funds raised will go to Derwen College Charity, which supports the College to provide extra opportunities for students to flourish. Connor aims to raise £2,000 and has already completed a half marathon as part of his training, supported by Amy, friends, and family.

Connor will be taking on the Marathon along with fellow ballot winner Derwen College Learning Support Assistant Dan Jones.

Connor aims to raise £2000 for Derwen College Charity

Derwen College Events Coordinator Meg Charman adds: “This is the first time Derwen College Charity has offered charity places for the London Marathon, and we’re proud to have these inspirational runners representing us. We’re grateful for their dedication in training and fundraising and hope the local community will get behind them too.”

You can support Connor and Derwen College by donating at: 2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/connor-barker