Woman taken to hospital after driver crashes into parked car in north Shropshire
Emergency services were called to a crash in Gobowen this morning after a vehicle hit a parked car, leaving a woman requiring hospital treatment.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Whittington Road, Gobowen, at around 7.50am on Tuesday (February 10).
A spokesperson said they were joined at the scene by the ambulance service and police.
The fire service added that the crash involved a "vehicle into a parked car".
"Crews made the vehicle safe," the spokesperson added.
West Midlands Ambulance service said it conveyed a woman to hospital.
A spokesperson added: "On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road. The driver, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."
A West Mercia Police spokesman added: "Officers arrived to find a car had collided with a parked car and remained at the scene to manage the traffic."