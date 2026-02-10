Woman taken to hospital after driver crashes into parked car in north Shropshire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Whittington Road, Gobowen, at around 7.50am on Tuesday (February 10).

A spokesperson said they were joined at the scene by the ambulance service and police.

The fire service added that the crash involved a "vehicle into a parked car".

"Crews made the vehicle safe," the spokesperson added.

West Midlands Ambulance service said it conveyed a woman to hospital.

A spokesperson added: "On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road. The driver, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

A West Mercia Police spokesman added: "Officers arrived to find a car had collided with a parked car and remained at the scene to manage the traffic."