Shropshire man wins job with Florida-based golf tech company

Christopher Harris, originally from Gobowen, is the new vice-president of marketing with Power Tee.

The Jacksonville-based company was founded in 1996 and specialises in training aids for golfers, providing technology for driving ranges, golf courses and other facilities.

It works with a host of courses including The Belfry near Birmingham while its European headquarters is based in Swindon.

Mr Harris will lead the company's global marketing strategy, brand development and digital initiatives as the company aims to expand its presence across golf facilities, driving ranges and entertainment centres worldwide.

This will include expanding brand awareness, supporting sales and partner initiatives and showcasing how the firm's technology helps golf facilities improve golfer experience and unlock new revenue opportunities.

He has worked in Florida for more than 20 years and has a diverse background in fields such as advertising, digital marketing, social media, content strategy and journalism.

Mr Harris was the founder of World Soccer Talk, a media company covering global football and the sports media industry, and has also worked at Weiss Group, a financial services firm based in Palm Beach Gardens.

He said: "I'm excited to join Power Tee at such an important moment for the golf industry.

"Power Tee is redefining how driving ranges operate and how golfers engage with practice facilities. I look forward to helping tell that story and supporting the company's continued growth."

Power Tee's chief executive Martin Wyeth said: "Christopher's experience building media brands and driving audience growth through data-driven marketing makes him an ideal fit for Power Tee.

"As we continue to modernise the driving range experience and help facilities increase revenue, his leadership will play a key role in amplifying our message and accelerating adoption."