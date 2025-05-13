Parts of 'dated' Telford pub to be demolished ahead of new Hickory's restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, Hickory's confirmed they would be taking over The Priorslee pub in Telford to open their 15th restaurant.

The company said the town has "been on their radar for some time" and were "delighted" to be opening their first restaurant in the town, the second in Shropshire.

At the time, they said they would be investing significantly in the venue overlooking Hangman's Pool, and creating as many as 100 jobs.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council have approved the company's plans to undertake several internal and external alterations to make the "relatively dated" pub "more functional for the Hickory's brand".