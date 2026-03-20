'World-class' animatronic dinosaurs landing at Shropshire zoo - here's where and when

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, located on a 40-acre site on the outskirts of northern Telford, has become known for its unique blend of zoo animals and immersive dinosaur encounters.

Now it will be hosting what it describes as "some of the most advanced animatronics ever created", with four spectacular new arrivals joining the park’s existing ‘Hoorassic World’ offering this Easter.

The zoo said its new dinosaurs - tyrannosaurus rex, carnotaurus, dakotaraptor and allosaurus - are among the most realistic ever produced, featuring ground-breaking movement and life-like behaviours that set a new benchmark for animatronic design.

One of the new dinosaur animatronics at Hoo Zoo. Picture: David Crumpton

They are also the first of their kind to be displayed anywhere in the UK.

Visitors will be able to see the new arrivals from Saturday, March 28, just in time for the Easter holidays.

The additions will complement an already extensive prehistoric lineup, which includes more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs and Ice Age beasts.

Alongside the displays, guests can enjoy a full programme of dinosaur-themed activities, including daily live shows and interactive meet and greet experiences that bring the prehistoric world to life.

“Introducing these new dinosaurs is incredibly exciting for us,” said Will Dorrell, owner at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. “They are truly world class and unlike anything else currently on display in the UK. We’re always looking for ways to enhance the visitor experience, and these animatronics take our ‘Hoorassic World’ offering to a whole new level.

"Easter is the perfect time for families to get outside and marvel at these incredible beasts, there literally are no others like these currently in the UK.”

The attraction also offers a wide variety of animal encounters.

The zoo is home to species including lynx, wolves, meerkats, lemurs and capybara, and has been named the second best zoo in the UK for three consecutive years by online reviewing platform TripAdvisor.