Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize Launched at Royal Welsh Show

A talented singer, renowned farmer and presenter of agricultural and entertainment programmes on radio and TV in Wales for over 50 years, Dai Jones was a popular and much-loved personality. He passed away in 2022 at the age of 78.

The Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize will give one young person the opportunity to work with multimedia production companies Telesgop (Ffermio) and Slam (Cefn Gwlad/Y Sioe) to develop an original idea into a fully formed item, which will then broadcast on S4C’s platforms.

According to Geraint Evans, Chief Executive at S4C, the Prize will nurture future talent:

"At S4C, we were keen to establish a Prize in memory of Dai, and to mark his invaluable contribution to the world of agriculture and the world of broadcasting in Wales. He really was one of the most talented broadcasters on Welsh television.

"We hope that the Prize, dedicated to Dai’s legacy will open the door to the world of broadcasting for young people, and will nurture future talent while ensuring that we continue to bring fresh and relevant content from the agricultural world in Wales to S4C."

Professor Wynne Jones, Chair of the Board of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said "The Society is eager to have a special award for young people who are enthusiastic about rural issues and the importance of rural Wales. Dai’s family are very supportive and are proud to see the media and the Royal Welsh Show working together to create this special opportunity for the next generation of presenters and workers in the field. This award will ensure that Dai's legacy continues for years to come."

To compete for the prize, individuals under the age of 30 must submit an idea relating to the countryside or agriculture to Telesgop before October 1. Individuals will also be asked to write a few words about themselves and why they think they should be awarded the prize.

A shortlist of applicants will then be invited to present their ideas to a panel of representatives from the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the Young Farmers, the Ffermio and Cefn Gwlad programme teams and S4C.

The winner will be announced at this year’s Winter Fair in Llanelwedd – November 24 and 25.

For a chance to win the prize, submit an application no longer than one A4 page outlining your idea for an item related to the countryside and agriculture. Email your submission to: gwawr.lewis@telesgop.cymru by 11:59pm on 1 October 2025.

For more information about the Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Prize, including how to apply, visit: Terms and Conditions: An opportunity to collaborate and develop skills with the S4C Ffermio team | Ffermio | S4C .

S4C Chief Executive, Geraint Evans and Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chair of Board, Prof. Wynne Jones launching the prize



