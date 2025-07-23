One of my first engagements as an MP was visiting the Brecon water pumping station.

Since then, I have made numerous contributions in Parliament, pushing for change in how our water system is regulated. This month, we saw real progress.

The Independent Water Commission, led by Sir Jon Cunliffe, has recommended scrapping Ofwat, the regulator responsible for overseeing our water companies.

For too long, Ofwat has failed to stop pollution or hold the water companies to account. I have long argued that we need a regulator that works in the public interest.

The Commission’s recommendation is a major step forward and one the Liberal Democrats have staunchly campaigned for over many years.

The review proposes replacing Ofwat with a new national regulator for Wales that brings together oversight of water quality, environmental protection and public accountability. It also calls for tighter rules on company ownership, mandatory water metering and a new water ombudsman to strengthen consumer protections. Taken together, these reforms offer a real opportunity to fix a system that has not served the public well at all.

Here in Mid Wales, rivers such as the Wye and Usk are some of our greatest natural assets, but they have become some of the most sewage-polluted in the UK. Pollution puts wildlife, public health and local livelihoods at risk.

Water bills remain high, yet performance has fallen far short of what people expect. Meanwhile, companies like Dŵr Cymru and Hafren Dyfrdwy have continued to pay millions to their executives, despite failing to meet the most basic of environmental standards.

For these reforms to succeed, they must be implemented swiftly and backed by proper investment. Natural Resources Wales, which will play a key role in any new system, has suffered more than a decade of cuts and remains under-resourced. This must be reversed.

This is a significant and long-overdue opportunity to restore trust, improve standards and protect our rivers. I will continue to hold both the Welsh Government and the UK Government to account to ensure that these reforms are delivered in full, and that the people of Mid Wales see the benefits and clean rivers that they deserve.

If I can be of assistance at any time, please contact me at david.chadwick.mp@parliament.uk or on 01792 316380.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick