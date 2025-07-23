Brewery urged to 'get serious' about sorry state of Bishop's Castle's famous Three Tuns pub

The popular pub, which has become a major tourist stop-off and is known as the 'beating heart' of the border town, closed earlier this month.

The closure came as a result of 'unforeseen circumstances' according to its owners, Heineken Star Pubs.

Bishop's Castle Mayor Josh Dickin said the pub's owners need to 'get serious' about repairing the popular venue

But while there is frustration that the landmark pub is currently closed, town mayor Josh Dickin has explained that residents are also disappointed by the dilapidated condition of the Three Tuns.

The pub shares its name with the neighbouring Three Tuns Brewery, understood to be the oldest licensed brewery in the country.

Although the pair are entirely separate businesses, the historic nature of the brewery brings in scores of visitors, who are eager to enjoy a relaxing drink in the pub of the same name.

Over the years it has also been known for a host of big-name guests, including Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant.

Councillor Dickin said the concerns over the state of the pub relate to the plaster and paint peeling off the walls, and the letters that make up its name broken.