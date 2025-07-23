Afternoon tea, darts and a barbecue on the menu at Shropshire youth charity

SYA - All About Youth will be hosting an afternoon tea to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness at its headquarters in Upton Lane, Shrewsbury, on Friday, August 8, followed by a darts and barbecue afternoon two days later on Sunday, August 10.

The afternoon tea is being organised by members of SYA’s Youth Forum, who decided to hold an event to bring people together and raise money for charity at the same time.

Kerry Williams, area manager at SYA, said the aim was to encourage more people to enjoy the charity’s new headquarters, The Lodge, which was a perfect space for all sorts of events.

Kerry said: “The Lodge is an absolutely brilliant facility and we are keen to make the most of it to help build community cohesion through a variety of events like these.

“We are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible over the two afternoons - old friends and, we hope, plenty of new ones.

“The decision to host an afternoon tea was taken by our county wide youth forum. It will run from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, August 8, and will raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness. It will also provide an opportunity for the youth forum to meet funders and local people who may wish to help support our fundraising events.

“There is already a JustGiving page set up for people to donate towards Breast Cancer Awareness at https://www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-hollinshead-1 and any support will be very gratefully received.

“Then on Sunday, August 10, between 2pm and 6pm we will be holding a darts knockout and barbecue. Shrewsbury Town Council is supporting the event by providing the funding - something we are extremely grateful for.

“So please come along to the lodge and bring your family and friends, it should be a really great afternoon with lots of fun for all.”

SYA - All About Youth provides activities and youth clubs for thousands of young people across Shropshire every week, with qualified youth workers providing professional support and guidance.

Kerry added: “In addition to continuing to support more than 120 voluntary youth clubs across Shropshire, in September we are starting a drop-in for SEND parents at The Lodge on Tuesdays between 1.30pm and 3pm. Then, there’s a drop-in for home-schooled young people on Tuesdays between 3.30pm and 5pm.

“Another new service beginning shortly is a drop-in for pupils starting their first year at secondary school. The goal here is to help support transition and build friendships as they start their new journey in education.

“We are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to support our work to improve the lives of young people. Please visit the website or drop us an email to see how you can get involved.”

Anyone wanting further information on these drop-in sessions and how to get involved, or would like to know more about the community days, can call SYA HQ on 01743 730005 or email info@sya.org.uk