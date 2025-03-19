Watch: Firefighters tackle large open fire on the Long Mynd in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms fire stations battled the blaze at High Park on the Long Mynd last night.

Shropsire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters prevented the fire from spreading towards wildlife using beaters and hose reel jets.

A post by Church Stretton Fire Station on Facebook said firefighters were also assisted by crews from Ludlow.

"Church Stretton fire station personnel dealt with a fire on the Longmynd at High Park, all personnel worked hard beating the fire out to stop any further spread due to the wind pushing the fire further on top of the Long Mynd."