Firefighters tackle large blaze on Shropshire Long Mynd - preventing it from spreading towards wildlife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters from stations in South Shropshire battled to prevent the blaze from sweeping across the landscape that is part of Shropshire's Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.05pm reporting the incident at High Park on the Long Mynd.

Firefighters have tackled a large open fire on the Long Mynd. Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Church Stretton and Craven Arms fire stations to the scene. Firefighters from Ludlow also assisted.

Fire personnel worked to prevent the large fire from spreading in the wind using beaters and hose reel jets.

Church Stretton Fire Station posted on social media revealing the extent of the fire.

The large open fire. Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station.

A reply to a resident said the fire was spreading "towards wildlife", and sheep "in the process of lambing" on the hill.

The fire station has warned that fires should not be left unattended to burn on their own.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour. The stop message was received 11.16pm, indicating that the incident had concluded.

Firefighters have tackled a large open fire on the Long Mynd. Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station.

The post by Church Stretton Fire Station last night said: "Church Stretton Fire Station personnel currently dealing with a fire on the Long Mynd at High Park, all personnel working hard beating the fire out to stop any further spread due to the wind pushing the fire further on top of the Long Mynd.

"Had to make up for extra water and pumps so were then assisted by neighbouring stations from Craven Arms and Ludlow."