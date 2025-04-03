Police issue urgent appeal for victim of early morning assault in Broseley to come forward after man arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday (April 2), a man told West Mercia Police officers that he had been involved in a fight with another male on the High Street, outside the Old Butchers Shop Bar.

Police are saying the assault happened at around 3am on Wednesday morning.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail while enquiries are on-going.

Detectives investigating the assault are seeking help to identify a second man, who it is believed could be injured.

Police have appealed for him to get in contact with police.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan said: “It’s believed the second man could be injured and we want to ensure he receives necessary medical treatment as well as help us establish the circumstances around the incident.

“If this is you, or you know who this is or witnessed the assault, please let us know.”