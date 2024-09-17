Car overturns before coming to a rest on its roof in South Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.19pm last night (September 16) reporting a road traffic collision in Clun.

One fire crew was mobilised from Clun Fire Station and sent to the scene in Clunton.

The fire service says the incident involved one car that had 'come to a rest on its roof'.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle which was 'righted' and made safe by fire service personnel.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 9.14pm.