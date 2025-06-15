Expansive Shropshire property goes up for sale with more than 38 acres and the countryside views are incredible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This property near Newcastle-on-Clun is described as an "exceptional smallholding" featuring a four-bedroom home and approximately 38.75 acres of land.

It boasts superb access to the beautiful Shropshire countryside and walking routes, and has hit the market for a guide price of £985,000 with David Parry & Co.

The property boasts more than 38 acres of land. Picture: Davie Parry & Co/Rightmove.

The farmhouse is said to offer wonderful character. The ground floor comprises a spacious hallway, reception room, kitchen/dining room and a walk-in pantry.

The reception room features a log burner and "fine views" over surrounding countryside while the kitchen overlooks the garden.

Inside the property. Pictured is a reception room with a log burner. Picture: Davie Parry & Co/Rightmove.

Meanwhile, stairs lead to four bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property is approached from a shared track across neighbouring farmland.

Gates open to a "good-sized" courtyard area where there is also ample parking for multiple vehicles including horse boxes or a lorry.

The property boasts a range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities. Picture: Davie Parry & Co/Rightmove.

The property boasts a range of traditional and modern farm buildings that include a range of loose boxes for equestrian or livestock use.

The listing says that an inspection of the property is "highly recommended" with these properties "getting increasingly rare".

The property near Newcastle-on-Clun. Picture: Davie Parry & Co/Rightmove.

It says: "Presenting an exceptional smallholding with substantial detached four-bedroom period farmhouse residence with 38.75 acres . The generously proportioned farmhouse boasts three reception rooms, well appointed kitchen which is sure to become a favourite gathering spot for family, friends and pets.

"A standout feature of this property is its well-maintained farm buildings along with its equestrian facilities of loose boxes and menage, For horse lovers or those seeking a country lifestyle this offers an exciting opportunity to appreciate the beauty of nature and enjoy the outdoors.

The property boasts a range of outbuildings and equestrian facilities. Picture: Davie Parry & Co/Rightmove.

Located near the nature reserve of Rhos Fiddle and the rural village of Newcastle on Clun, the property enjoys a southerly aspect in the beautiful South Shropshire designated area of outstanding natural beauty."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.