Dressing gown-wearing A442 wanderer who threw police officer to the ground gets dressing-down from judge

Andrew McNabb, aged 40 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one charge of assault by beating.

Nicholas Berry, prosecuting, told the court that the incident had taken place on May 5, with two police officers on patrol noticing a man wearing a purple dressing gown walking along Telford's A442 at around 3.30am.

Mr Berry said McNabb had been seen walking in the middle of the road.

The officers pulled off the road at the Greyhound Interchange and got back on the southbound lane.

The court was told the police stopped and went towards McNabb, with a PC Bagnall taking hold of him.

Mr Berry said McNabb had started to resist by tensing his arms.