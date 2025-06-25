I visited a quirky Shropshire town in 'the new Cotswolds' and found bucolic charm - and award-winning haggis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bishop's Castle in south Shropshire is known for many things - an unspoiled historic charm, inviting independent shops and bucolic serenity.

Many will know it as home to the oldest working brewery in Britain - the Three Tuns.

To find out if locals love it as much as tourists do when passing through, we headed down to speak to residents and traders.

We started our tour at the bottom of Church Street where we were compelled into the Six Bells, a huge, family-friendly pub with a vibrant orange exterior bringing life to this end of the street.

The Six Bells Pub and son of landlady Joe Green. Photo: Steve Leath

Inside we met Joe Green behind the bar, the son of the landlady.

He told us that Bishop’s Castle, a place he has called home his entire life, is a great place to live.

“There’s always something going on,” 36-year-old Joe said.

From a highly-anticipated Michaelmas Fair held in September each year to the upcoming Bishop's Castle Carnival, there's plenty for residents to get involved with.

At the pub itself, there’s live music every Sunday - but customers equally enjoy the barbecues and Morris dancing on offer here too.

The town is a fantastic place to work too, Joe said.

“My mum's got another pub up the road [The Crown & Anchor Vaults], which is a livelier one.

Bishops Castle's High Street. Photo: Steve Leath

“That's a bit more of a younger generation pub, which has lots of DJs and that has live music every Thursday as well.

“It's completely different to Six Bells.”

The long-term resident, who had no plans to move, also shouted out Foxholes Campsite in Montgomery Road and sandwich shop Happy Bap in High Street as must-visits for tourists.