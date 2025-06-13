'Heavy rain and thunderstorms' warnings for Shropshire this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of Shropshire.

The first, which has been in place since 2pm on Friday, covers the southwest of England and all of Wales, coming just over the border to include Clun and Oswestry. It will be in place until 11.59pm on Friday (June 13).

A second warning, which will come into effect from midnight, will be in place until 6pm on Saturday.

The second warning, which the Met Office predicts will lead to some disruption, extends over all of Shropshire - including Shrewsbury and Telford - as well as much of the north of England.

A yellow weather warning will be in place until 6pm on Saturday. Photo: Met Office

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

Despite the warning, current forecasts don't appear to be showing storms on the horizon for the county.

On Friday, Shropshire Council issued a warning for residents in areas that are susceptible to flooding.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Intense rainfall is expected in Shropshire tonight.

"The advice for communities susceptible to surface water flooding or in catchments where small watercourses respond quickly, is that preparations are made to deploy PFR or resilience measures early. Please do not enter floodwater."