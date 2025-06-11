Shropshire weather: Met Office thunderstorm warning issued with ‘travel delays possible and loss of power likely’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the West Midlands.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for southwest Shropshire (including Clun), much of Powys (including Newtown and Llandrindod Wells) and western parts of Herefordshire from midnight tonight (Wednesday, June 11) to 1pm tomorrow (Thursday),

The warning covers parts of Shropshire and Powys. Image: Met Office

The warning reads: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards, perhaps leading to some travel disruption in a few places.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

“An area of rain will move northwards across parts of southwest England and Wales during Thursday morning, before clearing later.

“The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms. A few places perhaps receiving 10-20 mm of rain in an hour, and 30-40 mm in 3 hours or less, leading to a risk of disruption.

“Winds will also be strong at times, perhaps gusting to 40-50 mph around hills and coasts.”

West Midlands Met Office weather forecast

June 11 (day)

Settled throughout Wednesday with prolonged amounts of strong sunshine, although turning hazier later. Feeling very warm and increasingly humid as a southerly breeze picks up. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

June 11 (night)

Remaining dry overnight with variable amounts of cloud. A chance of heavier rain arriving in the west by dawn with a stronger breeze. Warm and humid. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

June 12

Showery outbreaks of heavy, possibly thundery rain clearing northeastwards through the morning followed by sunshine and some heavy thundery showers. Feeling warm and humid. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

June 13 to June 15

Further heavy showers and thunderstorms later on Friday, accompanied by hail and gusty winds. Very warm and humid on Friday, but fresher into the weekend with drier and brighter interludes.

