West Midlands weather: Massive temperature surge and thundery showers forecast - what is changeable weather?

Temperatures are forecast to surge in the West Midlands this week, with thunderstorms also expected.

According to a Met Office weather map, temperatures will reach 25°C in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Worcester, Stourport-on-Severn, and 24°C in Evesham, Telford, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Redditch, Stratford-upon-Avon, Stoke-on-Trent, Stafford, Lichfield, Nuneaton and Coventry on Wednesday (June 11).

Temperatures are to surge in the West Midlands on Wednesday (June 11)

The Met Office forecasts that by Tuesday (June 10) afternoon there will be spells of sunshine across much of the country. The south and west will be the cloudiest locations.

Wednesday is expected to be a largely fine and dry day for much of the UK, with just the southwest of England, Northern Ireland and western Wales perhaps under cloud, where heavy, thundery showers will move in through the evening and overnight from the southwest.

Some western areas could see 20-40mm of rain over just a few hours as intense downpours move through to the northeast, with frequent lightning for some.

Mike Silverstone, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “After largely benign weather early in the week, some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south.

"The intense rainfall could see 20-40mm accumulating over just a few hours, which could cause some disruption. While there are no severe weather warnings issued at the moment, it is possible thunderstorm warnings may be issued this week.”

The thunderstorms and a wider area of showers will move north and east through Thursday (June 12), leaving more settled weather for a time through June 13 for most.

However, another band of thunderstorms moves in again from the south-west later on Friday (June 13), bringing further intense rainfall into the early hours of Saturday.

Heatwave thresholds could be reached in the northwest Midlands

Mike said: “As temperatures rise this week, it is possible heatwave thresholds could be reached in some parts of the UK, particularly the northwest Midlands, northwest England and northeast Wales, however it is very dependent on cloud cover later this week, so it is not a certainty.

“This warm spell will feel different to the fine weather we experienced in May as the humidity will be much higher, making it feel more uncomfortable. Additionally, while in May the nights were still fairly cool, overnight temperatures this week are forecast to remain fairly warm, which can disrupt people’s sleep.”

Met Office West Midlands 5 day weather forecast

June 10 day

A grey start with further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the morning. Skies gradually brightening with sunny spells developing during the afternoon, mainly in the north. Slightly warmer than recent days. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

June 10 evening

A calm night with an increasing number of clear spells and winds falling light. Turning chilly in the countryside, but temperatures quickly picking up after sunrise. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

June 11

Settled throughout Wednesday with prolonged amounts of strong sunshine, turning hazier later. Feeling very warm and increasingly humid as a southerly breeze picks up. Maximum temperature 27°C.

June 12 to June 14

Changeable for the rest of the week with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, though some brighter interludes in between. Warm and humid on Thursday and Friday, fresher on Saturday.

What is changeable weather?

Changeable weather is when the weather oscillates abruptly between different conditions, before one type of weather begins to dominate.

