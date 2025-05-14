Lightning strikes! Dramatic moment lightning lights up Shropshire skies as more West Midlands thunderstorms could be on way

Dramatic footage shows the moment lightning illuminated the Shropshire skies.

Sarah Jane captured the footage on her phone and posted screengrabs from the clips to social media, writing: “Caught pics of the amazing lightning storm over the Long Mynd.”

Lightning strikes in Shropshire, captured over the Lond Mynd, on May 12.

West Midlands thunderstorms

A break in the dry weather came on May 12, when a Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning was issued for the West Midlands.

Warm weather continues

However, the weather has since returned to warm and dry conditions, with a high of 23°C in the West Midlands yesterday.

The warm weather is forecast to continue for the rest of the week and into next week.

Return of rain and thunderstorms

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast, the week after - May 18 to June 11 - may bring further rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office’s long range forecast

May 18 - May 27

Mostly dry and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the vast majority over the next several days as a slow-moving area of high pressure remains dominant. It will continue to be warm or very warm for many, especially in the west, but it will be remain cooler in the east, especially along coasts, with some coastal areas seeing persistent low cloud at times, accompanied by a brisk breeze off the North Sea. There is an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled from late next week though, as areas of rain and strengthening winds threaten from the west and/or south (the latter bringing a risk of thunderstorms). This would most likely to be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year.

May 28 - June 11

The start of the period may see some more in the way of rain and showers across much of the UK, especially western parts. Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east though and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with the potential for thunderstorms on some days. Overall, temperatures will most likely be around or above normal for the time of year.