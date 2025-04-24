Intrepid ramblers don their boots for Round and About Walks 2025
From May 19 to June 1, 2025 Intrepid ramblers will be donning their boots for this event, as 200 of them did in last year’s rain. Taking in Bishop’s Castle and Clun, 23 miles of beautiful South Shropshire walks arrowed and also marked on 7 maps, with written guidance. Arrows are up for a fortnight.
By contributor Jean Shirley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New for 2025 are four shorter but scenic loops between 3 and 5 miles in length.
Entry is £15 per person or £25 for a family - to be shared equally between Blood Cancer UK and Friends of Community College Bishop’s Castle. Click on the website below to get a full description and to join the walks.
Round and About Walks Website: