Intrepid ramblers don their boots for Round and About Walks 2025

New for 2025 are four shorter but scenic loops between 3 and 5 miles in length.

Entry is £15 per person or £25 for a family - to be shared equally between Blood Cancer UK and Friends of Community College Bishop’s Castle. Click on the website below to get a full description and to join the walks.

SOUTH SHROPSHIRE IN MAY

Round and About Walks Website:

https://ccbcshropshire.com/ccbc-friends-roundandabout/