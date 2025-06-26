New pothole team on the way for Shropshire Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Liberal Democrats swept to victory in May's council elections, with public dissatisfaction at the state of the roads a major factor in the party's local campaign.

Since taking office the new administration said it has been keen to bring more roadwork in-house, and have it carried out by council employees rather than contractors.

The council currently has two of its own teams carrying out pothole repairs but the new leadership has wanted to expand the resources available to tackle the issue.

Councillor Alex Wagner, deputy leader of the council, said that the third team is expected to be in place for this autumn.

The intent is for the council workers to carry out more "reactive" repairs where the public report issues with potholes.

Council leader Heather Kidd said the state of the roads is still a "major issue" and one the new administration is intent on tackling.