Luxury south Shropshire glamping business up for sale as owners look to retire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Award-winning glamping business, Offa's Pitch Glamping, has gone up for sale as the owners look to retire.

Located in the Mardu in the Clun Valley, the business includes three luxury glamping cabins that have been "designed with couples in mind".

The cabins include the steam-punk-themed Aether's Tilt, the glamourous Wild Honey Hide which is on stilts, and the Scandi-inspired tent-like Offa's Pitch.

The cabins include the Scandi-inspired tent-like Offa's Pitch. Photo: Bruce & Company/Zoopla

The sale also includes a four-bedroom detached cottage, with three bathrooms, three reception rooms and a sunroom.

The sale includes a four bedroom detached cottage. Photo: Bruce & Company/Zoopla

Agents Bruce & Company said: "Set in over two acres of land of picturesque land with breathtaking views of rolling hills, this established business has great potential for increased turnover and profitability."

The property, which is being advertised for offers over £1,200,000, is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69487713