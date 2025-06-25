Rhayader man who harassed ex through TV and ring doorbell camera placed on a community order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over a month-long period in January, Jamie Hughes bombarded his ex-partner with emails, followed her around Llandrindod Wells and threatened to slash her car tyres’.

Following their break-up, Hughes moved out of their home but he would access her doorbell via his phone and try and speak to her.

He accessed her television while she was in the house and posted obscene messages on the screen, leaving her fearing that she was being watched in her own home.

Hughes, 30 admitted a charge of harassment without violence, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to a 12 month community order with two requirements – 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Magistrates imposed a three year restraining order on Hughes. It means he is banned from contacting his ex-girlfriend directly or indirectly, from going to her address, putting any details about her on social media or the internet and from going to her place of employment.

Hughes of Maes Brenin was accused of sending inappropriate messages, unwanted and threatening emails and following his ex-partner from December 4 2024 until January 29 2025.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said Hughes was reported to the police for harassment after the relationship ended on January 4.

“She asked him to remove himself from the app and give her the log-in details, but he refused. He would contact her through the camera, asking to speak to her.

“He would ask her ‘Who you seeing,” and told her ‘I know you had a lad round last night.”

“She also employed him for a week after the break up but he kept contacting her about personal matters so she could no longer employ him.

“He would send her abusive and urgent ‘call me’ emails. She repeatedly told him that she did not want any contact from him.

“On one occasion she accidently ordered a take away and used his bank account details, she agreed to pay it back on condition that he gave her the log-in details. He said if she did not pay it back he would slash her tyres.

“He would also access her television through an app and there were occasions when it would randomly turn itself off and he left offensive messages on it.

“She would go to work at a hotel and would see him walking past, he would then send an email asking who she was meeting. He followed her in a car park once, circled the car park and then went to find her.

“She blocked the defendant on all platforms, but she could not on email and he accessed her Facebook account and blocked some of her friends and family.

“She said she always feels he is watching her through video cameras and that he has an obsession about her and wants to remain in close contact with her to remain in control.”

She said Hughes has three offences in his history in 2011,2012 and 2015.

Mitigating, Ms Michelle Thomas said he lives with his elderly grandmother, whom he cares for and he is unemployed at the moment.

She said Hughes was in a relationship with the woman for about one year and e found the break-up very difficult and he accepts that his behaviour may have caused her distress.

“He deeply regrets his actions and accepts she would have been distressed by his behaviour. He wanted to re-kindle this relationship at the time but now accepts it has come to an end,” Ms Thomas said.