'It's on all of us' - Lawyer's call to help 'lovely' woman caught stealing in Telford after using monkey dust
A lawyer insisted it’s “on all of us” to help a woman who was caught shoplifting break free from the “illicit world of substance misuse”.
Published
Charlotte Corbett, aged 24, stole boxes of Lindt chocolate and cheese worth a combined £19.70 across two thefts from Co-op in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford in April and June this year.
She was already banned from the shop, so breached a criminal behaviour order by going there three times - twice when she stole items and then once on an occasion when no further theft was committed.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and three breaches of a criminal behaviour order at Telford Magistrates Court.