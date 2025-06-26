'It's on all of us' - Lawyer's call to help 'lovely' woman caught stealing in Telford after using monkey dust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Charlotte Corbett, aged 24, stole boxes of Lindt chocolate and cheese worth a combined £19.70 across two thefts from Co-op in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford in April and June this year.

She was already banned from the shop, so breached a criminal behaviour order by going there three times - twice when she stole items and then once on an occasion when no further theft was committed.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and three breaches of a criminal behaviour order at Telford Magistrates Court.