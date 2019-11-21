Failings ‘not to blame’ for death of seven-year-old Archie Spriggs

The inquest on Archie, who was killed by his mother at their home in Wall under Heywood, near Church Stretton, in September 2017, was concluding today in Shrewsbury.

Senior coroner John Ellery said he gave credit to the authorities, which had “held their hands up” over the failings identified in a Serious Case Review undertaken following Archie’s death.

Mr Ellery said: “This inquest is the third function of the state.

"There was the trial, and the jury recorded that Lesley Speed murdered Archie. That dealt with the actuality.

The inquest so far:

"The Serious Case Review then looked at how all the agencies interplayed and whether opportunities were missed. It is quite clear lessons have been learned and opportunities were missed, and that is a matter of public record.

"What this inquest has done is to fine tune whether Archie’s murder was preventable.

“On the basis that the Serious Case Review has already found these failings it seems to me they should form part of the record of inquest.

“It would be incomplete for me to say, ‘this has been dealt with elsewhere’.”

Archie Spriggs

Mr Ellery heard submissions yesterday from legal representatives for Archie Spriggs’ father, Matthew Spriggs, Shropshire Council and West Mercia Police.

Ian Perkins, representing the council, said: “In terms of missed opportunities which have been candidly discussed during the inquest, it is important to emphasise witnesses were being asked about missed opportunities to see visit Archie on two occasions, that is not to be confused or conflated with missed opportunities to prevent Archie’s death.

“It has not been said during the course of this inquest that any other outcome could have been achieved.

“There is no positive evidence as to the cause of Archie’s death other than the actions of Lesley Speed.”

Peter Taheri, representing the police, agreed with Mr Perkins’ submissions.

Mr Ellery will also consider today whether to issue a Regulation 28 Report on actions that should be taken to prevent future deaths.