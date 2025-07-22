Your chance to buy 'one of Shropshire’s finest period houses' on the ruins of a 13th-century Knights Templar preceptory

Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood near Church Stretton has become one of the latest £1 million properties on the market in the county.

Believed to date to around 1590, the Grade II-listed home is described as "no ordinary house" by Samuel Wood estate agents with the property thought to be sited on the ruins of a 13th-century Knights Templar preceptory, the listing states.

Penkridge Hall in South Shropshire is described as one of Shropshire's finest period houses. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

Estate agent Samuel Wood said it is "rare" for properties of this status, setting and authenticity to appear on the market.

Penkridge Hall has been listed for offers in the region of £1.1 million.

The property, described as a "Grade II-listed Elizabethan masterpiece home", is set within 2.25 acres of landscaped grounds, boasting magnificent views of the South Shropshire Hills.

Penkridge Hall occupies a stunning location within South Shropshire. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

The listing adds that the property has been "sympathetically restored with modern comforts" and has retained its original oak beams and period features.

The listing describes the property as: "An historic home of rare and distinguished provenance, Penkridge Hall is a captivating Grade II-listed timber-framed country house of immense charm and architectural interest.

Inside Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood that is described as one of Shropshire's finest period houses. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

Inside Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood that is described as one of Shropshire's finest period houses. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

"Quietly nestled in a sheltered enclave between the Lawley and Caer Caradoc hills, the property occupies a supreme position within the heart of the south Shropshire countryside.

"Understood to date from circa 1590, this is no ordinary country house. Penkridge Hall is an example of English history, thought to be sited on the ruins of a 13th-century Knights Templar preceptory. Its documented provenance and extraordinary preservation offer something truly exceptional to the discerning buyer seeking heritage, soul and seclusion, with the benefit of modern living subtly and sensitively introduced.

The entrance to Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood that is described as one of Shropshire's finest period houses. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

"Properties of this status, setting and authenticity rarely come to market. Penkridge Hall is not just a home, it is a legacy; an opportunity to acquire one of Shropshire’s finest period houses.

"The Hall has been meticulously restored, striking the elusive balance between preservation and progress. Its timber-framed façade, original oak beams and period details have been retained with care, while selective upgrades, discreetly incorporated, deliver 21st-century comforts in a home of unmistakable pedigree. The result is an authentic Elizabethan residence, reimagined for contemporary country living.

Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood near Church Stretton has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

Penkridge Hall in South Shropshire is described as one of Shropshire's finest period houses. Picture: Rightmove/Samuel Wood

"Set within approximately 2.25 acres of landscaped grounds, the property comprises rolling lawns, a paddock with field shelter, mature planting and glorious views of Caer Caradoc and the South Shropshire Hills. This is a home that feels like a retreat, yet remains entirely accessible - perfect for those seeking to escape the noise of city life without relinquishing connectivity."

Further information can be found here.