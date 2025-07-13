Seven weeks of roadworks planned for major Shropshire route

National Highways said the work will be taking place on the A49 - one of Shropshire's busiest roads.

The organisation said that the stretch affected by the work will run from the junction with the B4370 at Marshbrook and its junction with the B5477, at Church Stretton.

Laybys along the stretch of affected road will also be closed while the work is going on.

In a notice confirming the work National Highways that the closure is needed so that its workers can complete resurfacing and maintenance to the route.

The work is due to take place on weeknights to minimise disruption.

It is expected to start on Monday, August 4 and will continue for seven weeks.

A notice from National Highways said: "The carriageway closures will be carried weeknights only between 8pm and 6am and are expected tostart on Monday, August 4, and continue for seven weeks.

"The layby closures will be closed for 24 hours a day from 2pm on August 4 for the duration of the work."

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles as well as those living within the area.

Diversion routes will also be put in place.

National Highways said: "Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue authority or ambulance purposes, and vehicles being used in connection with the works or for winter maintenance purposes will be exempt from the closures.

"Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

"Diversion routes via the A5, the A458, the B4378 and the B4368 and vice versa will be signed."