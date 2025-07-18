Anyone for tennis? South Shropshire court reopens after £55k resurfacing project

Earlier this year, Church Stretton Tennis Club received a grant of £55,000 from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), to resurface the three tennis courts in Sanford Avenue Recreational Park.

The LTA Park Program was setup with the aim of encouraging more people to play tennis in local council-run parks.

The resurfaced courts

Under this agreement, Church Stretton Town Council will work with the LTA to resurface the courts, install an electronic gate which can be opened with a code obtained by making a booking on the LTA website, ensuring that access is easily available for all residents and visitors.

Now the works have been completed and club has reopened to the public.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Tennis Club said: "The beautiful new tennis courts in Sandford Avenue Park are now open.

"The new online booking system, linked to our new electronic gate, is not yet fully operational and may take another one or two weeks. Until this is operational, tennis is free.

"They are available for play Monday to Friday, by asking the council outdoor team to open the courts for you.

"On Saturday mornings at 10am, the club will open the courts for public play until 1pm when the club runs coaching sessions.

"Our coaching provider WeDoTennis have agreed that anyone can attend our coaching sessions tomorrow (Saturday) for free this week. Adult session is 1-2pm, juniors (from six years old) is 2-3pm. Please message us if you’d like to attend, so that we have an idea of numbers."