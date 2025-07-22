Telford manufacturer sees turnover top £9m as it celebrates 25th anniversary

The firm, which saw turnover top £9 million in 2025, employs around 70 people at its Hortonwood factory in Telford.

Launched by Alan Rollason, David Latham and current Executive Director Chris Ball, the company has come a long way since it started life in a small 4500 sq ft unit with just six employees and a first order – worth £500 – going to Pascall Electronics on the Isle of Wight.

Today, ACE ships components to more than 33 different countries and works with customers in automotive, aerospace, medical, renewables and electronics.

Staff at Advanced Chemical Etching, Telford, celebrating the firm's 25th anniversary

"We’ve had to contend with a lot of changes over the last twenty-five years, so it feels somewhat fitting that we’ve hit the 150 million production milestone to mark our anniversary," said Chris Ball.

"Covid-19, Brexit, the global financial crisis and recent supply chain disruption have all been overcome and this is thanks to our commitment to investment in new technology and our people.

"This has ensured we can continually innovate our processes, including adding new materials like aluminium and titanium. Achieving the highest possible standards in etching gives our clients the opportunity to choose this type of process over more traditional alternatives to achieve lighter products.

“All the focus now is on the next quarter of a century. £350,000 was spent earlier this year on the installation of two additional single chamber Chemcut etching machines and a state-of-the-art UCE developer, and this has given us quicker and cleaner imaging."

The scope of its activities is far and wide, seeing it produce anything from simple washers to highly complex precision components for a wide variety of applications, including battery interconnects, fuel cell bi-polar plates, battery grids, cooling plates and heating components.

In the last decade, the company has acquired additional units to increase capacity, securing the AS9100 aerospace accreditation and the complete remodelling of the factory on Hortonwood, including building its own sub-station.

“We want 2025 to be a real celebration of what the business has achieved and where we want to go over the next twenty-five years,” continued Ian Whateley.

“A big Summer BBQ took place recently and it was great to share this event with retired founders Alan Rollason and Dave Latham (both now 78). And we’re going to give every one of our 70-strong workforce their birthdays off as a little thank you! This will not just be for 2025, but for every year going forward.

“In addition to Chris Ball, we also need to recognise the achievements of Andrew Parton and Stuart Weston, who have both been with us since day one.”