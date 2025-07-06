A49 disruption ahead for level crossing work

National Highways has announced closures for the A49 between Craven Arms and Bromfield to take place later this month.

The closures are required to allow Network Rail to carry out work on the Onibury Level Crossing.

The closure will stretch from the A49s roundabout junction with the B4368 Clun Road and Dale Street, at Craven Arms, and its junction with the A4113 at Bromfield.

National Highways said the work is expected to be carried out over two nights between 11pm on Sunday, July 13, and 6am on Monday, July 14, and between 10.30pm on Saturday, August 2, and 9.40am on Sunday, August 3.

Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue authority or ambulance purposes, will be exempt from the closure.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Diversion routes via the B4368, the A442, the A456 and vice versa will be signed and local diversions will also be available.