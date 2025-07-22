Watch: Newport hit by flash flooding amid sudden downpour - more than 20 calls made to emergency services

Amid a warning that parts of the UK could see half a month’s rainfall in 24 hours, Newport seemed to take the brunt of Monday evening's wet weather in Shropshire.

A sudden downpour saw several roads, including Wellington Road, Sandiford Crescent, Boughey Road and Upper Bar, experience flash flooding.

Photo: Gaz Williams

At around 8pm, The Pheasant Inn announced they would be closing for the evening due to flooding.

By 9pm, calls to the emergency services were being made.

Photo: Gaz Williams

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Craig Jackson, said more than 20 phone calls had been made within minutes for help pumping out homes.

A crew from Newport attended the scene, where they helped residents with isolating electrics and unblocking drains in the street.

Photo: Gaz Williams

On Tuesday morning, Newport Community Library announced they would be closed for the day due to flooding in the library.

It's not the first time the library has been forced to shut following a torrential downpour, the facility was closed for more than a week after flooding hit the town at the end of May in 2018.