'The risk just isn't worth it' - Firefighters' warning after disposable barbecue sparks Long Mynd blaze

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Carding Mill Valley on the Long Mynd at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (July 8) following reports of a fire.

A crew from Church Stretton fire station attended the scene and found "grass and undergrowth alight".

The fire, which was later described as "small", was quickly tackled by the crew.

As temperatures remain high and rainfall sparse, the fire service is currently being called to daily incidents involving fires in the open.

Photo: Craig Jackson

Following Tuesday's fire on the Long Mynd, SFRS wildfire support officer Craig Jackson issued a warning to those thinking of heading out in the warm weather for a barbecue.

He said: "Crews attended a small fire this evening on the Long Mynd cause: a disposable BBQ.

"Thankfully it was contained quickly, but it could’ve been devastating. Let’s stay alert and leave BBQs at home. The risk just isn’t worth it."

The warning follows another issued by the fire service, advising residents to think twice about having a fire on their land.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: "If you are planning to have a controlled burn, we would respectfully ask that you think twice during this prolonged dry and warm period. The undergrowth is extremely dry at the moment and fires can spread rapidly.

“If you continue with your burn, please ensure that you limit the size of the fire, clear the area around where you will be burning, have a water supply at hand, and ensure you contact our fire control on 01743 260290, to notify them prior to lighting the fire so that fire appliances and crews are not mobilised unnecessarily.”