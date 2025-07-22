Man who attacked police in Market Drayton and threw officer to the ground - injuring two - is sentenced

Max Boswell, of no fixed abode, was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, for the assault in Market Drayton town centre on Sunday, June 29.

West Mercia Police said two of its officers were called to Unicorn Court off Stafford Street at around 9.30am to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "When the two officers arrived and tried to engage with Boswell, he violently attacked them, throwing one of the officers to the floor.

"Further officers were deployed to the scene and were able to arrest Boswell, where he was taken into custody."

Unicorn Court off Stafford Street, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Both officers sustained injuries during the attack and were required to attend hospital for further treatment.

Boswell was later charged with actual bodily harm and common assault.

On Friday, July 18, the 33-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences at Telford Magistrates Court.

As well as the suspended sentence, he was also ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation and carry out 300 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote, from Market Drayton’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Boswell attacked two West Mercia Police officers as they were trying to engage with him.

“Fortunately, neither officer sustained any serious lasting injury, and Boswell was swiftly arrested thanks to the quick response of other officers that morning.

“No-one should come to work and face violence, and we thank our officers that day for their bravery and dedication to keeping communities safe.”