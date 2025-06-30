Man charged with assault after two police officers injured in Market Drayton
A 33-year-old man has been charged with assault offences after two police officers were injured in Market Drayton.
By Geha Pandey
The incident happened in the north Shropshire town yesterday (Sunday, June 29).
West Mercia Police said two officers sustained injuries.
Max Boswell, of no fixed abode, was charged with common assault and with inflicting actual bodily harm.
He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (June 30).