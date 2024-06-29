From lifeguarding in Bishop's Castle to the Olympics: Town plans fun day to support one of its own

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oliver Morgan is a hero in Bishop's Castle and the fan zone community day being planned at the town's community college on Sunday, July 28 will also be a fundraiser for the pool.

It is being organised by Councillor Josh Dickin, the town mayor, and county Councillor Ruth Houghton, who would like volunteers to help out on the day.

It will run from 9am to 9pm and include a host of activities when Oliver is due to take part in the 100m backstroke. He was a pupil at Bishop’s Castle Primary School and Community College and worked as a lifeguard at the SpArC leisure centre pool.

Councillor Houghton said: "It will give a chance for people to support Oliver by watching him race on a big screen.

"We also want to show why we need swimming pools in rural areas. Oliver is proof of that, he is a local lad who has done exceptionally well."

It will raise money for the SpArC swimming pool charity and people are invited to spend a day there and bring a picnic.

Oliver, a former member of Ludlow Swimming Club, will be targeting Olympic glory this summer after being confirmed in the Great Britain swimming squad for Paris 2024.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Freya Anderson, Hector Pardoe and debutant Oliver have all been included in a 33-strong group which will represent GB both in the pool and on the open water.

Oliver will be competing at his first Games after making a splash at the recent British championships, where he won both the 100 metre and 200m backstroke events, breaking a near 15-year-old national record in the former to book his ticket to France.

He is one of 12 debutants in the 33-strong squad.

Anyone who is able to volunteer for the day or provide sponsorship should phone Josh Dickin on 07530 691106 or Ruth Houghton 07773 490773.