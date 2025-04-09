10 of the best 'cheap eats' in Shropshire according to TripAdvisor reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are plenty of brilliant eateries across the county offering delicious bites - at brilliant value for money.

We have rounded up just 10 of the “best cheap eats” in Shropshire - according to customer reviews on TripAdvisor.

Here are locals’ top picks for eating out - and where you should visit this Easter break.

Sofia's Cafe

Sofia's Cafe. Picture: Google

Sofia's Cafe, Wellington, Telford, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 145 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Such a fab place, with great service and delicious food! The bread they use for their butties is SO good. Brilliant value for money, it's a fave.”

The Swan Inn

The Swan Inn, Newport. Photo: The Swan Inn/Google

The Swan Inn, Newport, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 99 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Great service by the lovely Katie, very happy and chatty. Great atmosphere, great selection of drinks at great prices! Will definitely be visiting again - looking forward to drinking in the outside bar in the summer too!”

Vaughans Sandwich Bar

Vaughans Sandwich Bar, Ludlow. Photo: Jake Mead/Google

Vaughans Sandwich Bar, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 293 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Fabulous lunch destination. The only place my daughter wanted to go for a birthday treat. Fabulous pork baps and a huge variety of salads and sandwich options to take away. We always recommend visitors to town make a pit stop here. Staff are always pleasant and helpful.”

House Coffee Co.

House Coffee Co. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

House Coffee Co., Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 112 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Visited with my parents, husband and daughter. Friendly staff. Great interior design. Clearly has a fantastic reputation going by popularity (pass by often), so glad we stopped. Will do it more often. Generous cake slices and delicious drinks. Thank you. Great place for all ages.”

The Chai Shop

The Chai Shop, Bishops Castle, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 140 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Lovely home cooked food in an intimate, friendly atmosphere. It’s great to be able to chat with Tara as she prepares the food. We were introduced to the folks on the other table and conversation included the whole room.”

Plantkind

Plantkind, Shrewsbury. Photo: Plantkind/Google

Plantkind, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 114 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Blisteringly good food. Never disappointed - I love the falafel wraps (hummus is perfection), the carrot fritters (ridiculously good) and all the street food specials: complex, fresh, herby, nourishing & so tasty. Also highly recommend the Friday evening menus.”

Moli

Moli, Shrewsbury Market Hall. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Moli, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 211 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “A great little place - you won’t be disappointed. Called in for quick light lunch and really impressed. Authentic East Asian - distinctive flavours, super cookery and very reasonable prices.”

Wrekin Giant

Wrekin Giant, Telford. Photo: Wrekin Giant/Google

Wrekin Giant, Telford, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 1,202 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Went for food with some friends, food was great, service was lovely, big thanks to Aaliah and Lauren, they were great and helped with everything we needed.”

The Old Post Office

The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The Old Post Office, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 422 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “Located near the centre of Shrewsbury I was looking for a meeting point and this was ideal. Friendly faces inside with a good selection of drinks and great value food. Clean and well presented, there are letting rooms as well . Great find and will be back.”

Highwayman

The Highwayman, Oswestry. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Highwayman, Oswestry, has a rating of 4.0 stars from 619 TripAdvisor reviews. One customer said: “We had a lovely Sunday lunch. It's a new menu with plenty of choice. Ffion was very friendly. I would recommend the food. Plenty of parking space now they have two carparks, and a play area for children.”